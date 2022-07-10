FreeCurrencyRates.com

76 people killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra so far

mukesh vig @vigmukesh

AMN / WEB DESK

Incessant rain have been lashing Maharashtra and Vidarbha region since Saturday and nine persons have lost their lives in last 24 hours in various rain related incidents. In Wardha district 2 persons have died due to lightning while 2 others were drowned in flood.

In Gadchiroli, a truck carrying 5 passengers washed away in flood waters in Aheri Taluka. Local authorities have recovered, three bodies and search operation going on for remaining 2 persons.

In Nanded district also one person lost life due to lightning. One person has also lost life in Sindhudurg district.

IMD has issued red alert in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli district and orange alert for Konkan region for Sunday. For Monday red alert has been issued for various districts of Konkan and West Vidarbha.

As per state disaster management authority, 76 persons have lost lives and 62 are injured in various rain-related incidents. Around 5 thousand citizens are evacuated while more than 800 houses are damaged. Currently, 13 teams of NDRF and 3 teams of SDRF are working in the state.

