70.22 lakh people got permanent jobs in central govt since 2014: Govt in LS

Staff Reporter

The government has said more than seven lakh twenty-two thousand people got permanent jobs in different central Government department since 2014. Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh said this in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today. He said, employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the Government.

Dr Singh said, the central government has taken various steps for generating employment in the country. The Minister said, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana is being implemented by the Government for facilitating self-employment. Under the scheme, collateral-free loans up to ten lakh rupees is extended to micro and small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to set up or expand their business activities.