$7 billion allocated to states to tackle climate change: Javadekar

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

UNION Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said that government has released seven billion dollars to all the states for intensive afforestation activities to tackle Climate Change.

Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit 2020 in New Delhi today, Mr Javadekar said, in the last four years India is the only country in the world which have grown its tree cover by 13 thousand square kilometre.

He said, with growing population, people need to focus on sustainable consumption and changing their lifestyle. The Minister said, technology with innovation will be instrumental to tackle climate change. He also advocated for more joint research and joint collaboration in this regard.