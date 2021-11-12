At least 12 wounded in blast at Afghanistan Mosque
7.30 crores workers and labourers registered under eSHRAM portal

SUDHIR KUMAR

The Union Minister of State Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli Rameswar Teli has said that about 7 crores 30 lakhs workers and labourers have registered in India till now under the eSHRAM portal while the target for Manipur is about 8.65 lakhs.

He also assured that the government will provide LPG connection to 9 districts of Manipur that have received connections below 90 per cent.

Talking about Ujjwala scheme, he said that the government is planning to start a gas pipeline in Imphal and capitals of other states of the country soon. The government is considering two roadways Silchar-Jiribam and Dimapur-Nagaland route for linking the gas pipeline to Manipur.

expressed that Manipur will touch new heights of achievements with registration and better implementation of the eSHRAM portal. Ever since independence, the Government has developed an eSHRAM portal for creating a National Database of Unorganized Workers (NDUW) for the first time under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Speaking at the distribution ceremony of e-SHRAM cards held today at Imphal,

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, State ministers and MLAs also attended the function.

