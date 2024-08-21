THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

7.3 Crore Internet Subscribers & 7.7 Crore Broadband Users Added in 2023-2024

Aug 20, 2024

Government has said that 7.3 crore internet subscribers and 7.7 crore broadband subscribers have been added in the financial year 2023-2024. The Communications Ministry said, during the period, the number of telephone subscribers reached around 120 crore in the country adding three crore customers.

According to the Annual Report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, TRAI, Indian telecom sector has witnessed remarkable growth during the 2023-2024 fiscal as total number of internet subscribers increased from around 88 crore to 95.4 crore while number of broadband subscribers reached from 84.6 crore to 92.4 crore.

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US Indices Rise on European Market Strength & Anticipation of Retail Earnings Reports

August 20, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

AIIMS Issues Guidelines for Handling Suspected Monkeypox Cases

August 20, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India & Sri Lanka Sign MoU for LNG Infrastructure Development

August 20, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

7.3 Crore Internet Subscribers & 7.7 Crore Broadband Users Added in 2023-2024

August 20, 2024