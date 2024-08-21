7.3 Crore Internet Subscribers & 7.7 Crore Broadband Users Added in 2023-2024

Government has said that 7.3 crore internet subscribers and 7.7 crore broadband subscribers have been added in the financial year 2023-2024. The Communications Ministry said, during the period, the number of telephone subscribers reached around 120 crore in the country adding three crore customers.

According to the Annual Report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, TRAI, Indian telecom sector has witnessed remarkable growth during the 2023-2024 fiscal as total number of internet subscribers increased from around 88 crore to 95.4 crore while number of broadband subscribers reached from 84.6 crore to 92.4 crore.