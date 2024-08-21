Health Ministry asks Central Government Hospitals  and Institutes  to enhance security

Union Health Ministry has written to all the Heads of the Central Government Hospitals and Institutes for enhancing security in hospitals. In the letter, the Ministry has asked them to install sufficient number of High-resolution CCTV cameras at strategic locations including entrances, exits, corridors, dark spots and sensitive areas. A control room should also be setup for quick response to an emergent situation. Adequate number of well trained security guards should be deployed for proper monitoring , patrolling, surveillance of the premises of the hospitals.

The Ministry added that entry and exist should be strictly monitored to allow entry to authorized personnel only and Display of I Card by all Hospital Staff while on duty be made mandatory . Appropriate arrangements should be made to ensure that all visitors are monitored. Hospitals have also been asked for proper display of relevant penal provisions of the State legislation to prevent violence against health care workers in Hospital premises. It added that all hospital staff including doctors, nurses, and administrative personnel should be trained in recognizing and responding to security threats. They should be equipped with appropriate skills to handle emergency situations.

It added that dark spots in the campus should be mapped and adequate lighting in the premises should be ensured particulalry in the duty areas of the lady health care staff , parking lots and entryways. Hospital Authority should ensure a coordinated response in case of incidents in close coordination with local police and emergency services. It added that adequate number of well secured duty rooms with basic amenities should be provided for female health professionals . Deployment of lady health professionals at night should be preferably done in more than one number . They should be escorted in premises while on duty and proper arrangement of secured transport should be made for them for any movement at night. The Health Ministry also said that comprehensive plans can be drawn for tackling various types of emergencies and these Plans should be regularly updated and rehearesed including conduct of periodic mock drills to train staff and security personnel for effective responses in emergency scenarios.