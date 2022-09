AMN

The 6th meeting of Joint Working Group for Mumbai – Ahmedabad High-Speed Project was held yesterday. The meeting was co-chaired by Chairman and CEO, Railway Board VK Tripathi and Ambassador of Japan Satoshi Suzuki in New Delhi.

Along with review of progress of the project, decisions on various project-related issues were ratified. Further, the Group also discussed the way forward on various areas of cooperation related to the High-Speed Project.