59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

FILE PHOTO

AMN

At least 59 people have been killed in landslides and various rain-related incidents in Maharashtra. Unprecedented rainfall in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli regions has wreaked havoc, causing massive loss of life and property.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai post a review meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), all the three defence forces and the Coast Guard have been pressed into action to assist in relief and rescue operations.

Road and rail traffic continues to remain affected as the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway remains shut and the rail traffic between Chiplun and Kamathe section of Konkan Railway yet to be restored.