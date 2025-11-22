The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

CINEMA / TV

56th IFFI Moves Into Day 3 with Global Cinema and Over 50 Female Directors

Nov 22, 2025

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) moves into its third day today, showcasing a vibrant mix of cinema, talent, and global participation. 

Day 3 of IFFI 2025 brings a colourful palette to cine lovers. Some prominent films that will be screened today are Italian film, Mosquitoes by Valentina Bertini and Nicole Bertini; Jafar Panahi’s ‘It Was Just An Accident’, Surya Balakrishnan’s ‘Deepa Didi’, and Assamese film ‘Sikaar’ by Debangkar Borgohain, among others.  Strengthening the spirit of Nari Shakti, for the first time, over 50 female directors are presenting their films. Today, Simple Dugar will be presenting her film ‘Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai’.

The festival also has three venues for open-air screenings where cinema lovers can relish films either on Miramar beach or on the helipad in Vagator, in the lush lawns of Ravindra Bhawan in Madgaon.  As part of masterclasses, Vidhu Vinod Chopra will speak on the art and emotion of filmmaking, while Tricia Tuttle, Festival Director of Berlinale, will be in conversation with IFFI’s Festival Director, Shekhar Kapur, in an interesting session on redefining cinema in the world of AI. An exciting day ahead indeed for cinema lovers!  AIR

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ CINEMA / TV

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025

Nov 21, 2025
AMN CINEMA / TV

Veteran Bollywood actress Kamini Kaushal passes away

Nov 14, 2025
CINEMA / TV AMN

Renowned Actor Satish Shah Passes Away

Oct 25, 2025

You missed

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj Committee Pushes Full Digital Overhaul, Faster Refunds Ahead of Haj 2026

22 November 2025 7:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD ने कहा—जनता का जनादेश “चुरा” लिया गया, चुनाव आयोग से मांगा जवाब

22 November 2025 1:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD Accuses Election Commission of “Stealing People’s Mandate”, Seeks Explanation

22 November 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Air Remains ‘Very Poor’; Stage III Graded Response Action Plan Imposed

22 November 2025 12:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments