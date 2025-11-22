56th IFFI Moves Into Day 3 with Global Cinema and Over 50 Female Directors

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) moves into its third day today, showcasing a vibrant mix of cinema, talent, and global participation.

Day 3 of IFFI 2025 brings a colourful palette to cine lovers. Some prominent films that will be screened today are Italian film, Mosquitoes by Valentina Bertini and Nicole Bertini; Jafar Panahi’s ‘It Was Just An Accident’, Surya Balakrishnan’s ‘Deepa Didi’, and Assamese film ‘Sikaar’ by Debangkar Borgohain, among others. Strengthening the spirit of Nari Shakti, for the first time, over 50 female directors are presenting their films. Today, Simple Dugar will be presenting her film ‘Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai’.

Chaired the Ambassadors' Round Table on Co-production today at IFFI in Goa. Was joined by Shri Sanjay Jaju ji, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, other esteemed guests and key stakeholders to explore news avenues for international co-productions and… pic.twitter.com/aJHmZ2FJXy — Dr.L.Murugan (@DrLMurugan) November 21, 2025

The festival also has three venues for open-air screenings where cinema lovers can relish films either on Miramar beach or on the helipad in Vagator, in the lush lawns of Ravindra Bhawan in Madgaon. As part of masterclasses, Vidhu Vinod Chopra will speak on the art and emotion of filmmaking, while Tricia Tuttle, Festival Director of Berlinale, will be in conversation with IFFI’s Festival Director, Shekhar Kapur, in an interesting session on redefining cinema in the world of AI. An exciting day ahead indeed for cinema lovers! AIR

pic.twitter.com/iERRUl1kCU — International Film Festival of India (@IFFIGoa) November 21, 2025