Anupam Kher Illustrates Why ‘Giving up is not an option’ in a masterclass

“Failure is an event, never a person”: Kher

#IFFIWood, 23 November 2025

In a meesmerising demonstration, renowned actor Anupam Kher kept a gathering of hundreds totally engrossed in today’s first masterclass at Kala Mandir, Panaji, Goa and captivated their minds with his signature wit and wisdom in a session themed ‘Giving Up is NOT a Choice’.

Anupam Kher opened the session with the tale of losing and regaining his lead role in Saaransh just days before filming. Having poured six months of his heart into the role, the sudden rejection crushed him. In his despair when he was resolved to bid adieu to the city of Mumbai forever, he went to meet director of the film Mahesh Bhatt one last time. Witnessing the intense reaction from Anupam Kher, Bhatt reconsidered and reinstated him and the film went on to become a defining moment in Kher’s career. Reflecting on the experience, Kher spoke of how Saaransh taught him the lesson of not giving up. The setback, he mused, was merely the beginning of his rise.

“All my motivational speeches are based on my life experiences”

Anupam Kher gave multiple examples from his own life throughout the session. He went on to explain how despite living in a cramped, lower-middle-class home with 14 family members, his grandfather had a carefree spirit and unique approach to life. He fondly recollected his happy childhood in spite of the circumstances and shared his grandfather’s teaching of finding happiness in smallest things.

“Failure is an event, never a person.”

Anupam Kher shared a touching memory from his youth, recalling how his father, a clerk in the forest department, shaped his worldview. Kher reminisced about the incident when his father found out from the report card that Kher stood 58th in a class of 60. Rather than getting upset about the result, his father took a long pause and said, “A person who comes first in his class or in sports will always have the pressure of sustaining the track record, as anything less than top grade seems like a failure. But a person who has come 58th has all the opportunities to improve his position. So, do me a favour, next time come 48th.”

“Become the lead in your own Biopic”

Throughout the session he encouraged the gathering to improve their point of view with numerous incidents and examples from his own life. He candidly explained how personality only means that you are comfortable with who you are. He repeatedly urged the audience to believe in themselves and become the central character in their own biopic. He questioned, “Why should life be easy or simple? Why should life not have problems? Because it’s your problems which will make your biopic a superstar biopic.”

The jovial one-man show commanded the attention throughout the QA session. In his concluding answer he said, “‘Giving up is not a choice’ is not just a phrase. It is unbelievable hard work. I believe if you want something, you have to sacrifice and convince yourself to persevere. You will have to endure disappointments. But if you give up, the stories end there, my friend.”

About IFFI

Born in 1952, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) stands tall as South Asia’s oldest and largest celebration of cinema. Jointly hosted by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), State Government of Goa, the festival has grown into a global cinematic powerhouse—where restored classics meet bold experiments, and legendary maestros share space with fearless first-timers. What makes IFFI truly sparkle is its electric mix—international competitions, cultural showcases, masterclasses, tributes, and the high-energy WAVES Film Bazaar, where ideas, deals and collaborations take flight. Staged against Goa’s stunning coastal backdrop from November 20–28, the 56th edition promises a dazzling spectrum of languages, genres, innovations, and voices—an immersive celebration of India’s creative brilliance on the world stage.