Staff Reporter

A pall of gloom descended in the city of Phagwara in Punjab on Monday as the news of legendary actor Dharmendra’s demise spread across Punjab. For the people of this town, his death was not merely the loss of a Bollywood icon, but the passing of a beloved son whose heart never drifted far from his roots.

The son of the soil, who was born in the village of Sahnewal near Ludhiana in Punjab, was raised in Phagwara. His father, Master Kewal Krishan Chaudhary, was a teacher at Arya High School, Phagwara. He completed his matriculation in the same school in 1950. He is being remembered as a gentle and sincere boy.

After completing his intermediate studies at Ramgarhia College, Phagwara, Dharmendra moved to Bombay in 1952 to pursue his cinematic dreams and succeeded despite facing numerous challenges. His journey from a small village in Punjab to becoming a prominent figure in Indian cinema is a testament to his determination and passion for acting. His humility and love for his roots in Punjab continued.

People of Punjab, especially of Phagwara and Sahnewal, his death is not merely the loss of an icon of Indian cinema, but the passing of a beloved son whose heart never drifted far from his roots.