Uttarakhand: 5 Killed, 13 injured as Bus Plunges into Gorge in Tehri

Nov 24, 2025

AMN

At least five people died on the spot and 13 others were injured when a bus fell into a gorge near the Kunjapuri Temple in Tehri district in Uttarakhand, today.

The injured were taken to the Shri Dev Suman District Sub-Hospital in Narendra Nagar for first aid, where five seriously injured persons were referred to AIIMS Rishikesh.

Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Ayush Agrawal said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

