Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch Wins Miss Universe 2025

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch won the Miss Universe 2025 title in Thailand today. Bosch transformed her journey with dyslexia and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) into a passion for serving others as a longtime volunteer with migrants and vulnerable communities.

Miss Venezuela was named second runner-up, Miss Philippines was announced as the third runner-up and Miss Côte d’Ivoire as fourth. Meanwhile, India’s Manika Vishwakarma exited the competition after failing to make it to the Top 12 list, extending India’s wait for the crown since Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s win in 2021.

This year’s Miss Universe pageant featured contestants from more than 90 countries, making it one of the most diverse editions in recent years. Following Bosch, Miss Venezuela captured the position of first runner-up, while Miss Philippines secured the second runner-up spot. Miss Côte d’Ivoire, whose performance and cultural presentation won significant praise, finished as the third runner-up.

For India, the evening ended in disappointment as Manika Vishwakarma, the country’s representative, failed to advance to the Top 12. Despite her strong presence in the preliminary rounds, Vishwakarma did not make the final cut, extending India’s wait for the Miss Universe crown. India last won the title in 2021 through Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.

The event, held at Bangkok’s Impact Arena, combined cultural showcases, interviews, national costumes, and high-energy performances. This year, the pageant placed special emphasis on social impact, mental health advocacy, and inclusive representation—areas where Bosch’s long-standing community work and personal resilience set her apart.

Bosch’s victory is being celebrated in Mexico and beyond, as many hail her as a symbol of courage, determination, and compassionate leadership. As Miss Universe 2025, she is expected to focus on global campaigns promoting neurodiversity awareness, educational access, and migrant welfare.

Fátima Bosch Fernández, born on 19 May 2000 in Teapa, Tabasco, Mexico, was crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Thailand. Wikipedia+2GMA Network+2 Coming from a modest background, she made history as the first woman from Tabasco to win both Miss Universe Mexico and the global crown. Jagranjosh.com

Bosch studied Fashion and Apparel Design at Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City, and furthered her education at Milan’s Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti (NABA) and the Lyndon Institute in Vermont, USA. GMA Network+1 Her upbringing included early challenges: she was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD at the age of six, and has spoken about how bullying shaped her empathy and resilience. The Indian Express+1

She comes from a supportive family — her father is Bernardo Bosch Hernández, her mother is Vanessa Fernández Balboa, and she has a brother named Bernardo. GTV News HD The surname “Bosch” reflects her Catalan heritage, but she identifies strongly with her Mexican roots. GTV News HD Bosch practices the Catholic faith, which she says provides a grounding force in her life. LegitNG+1

Beyond beauty, Bosch is known for her social activism: she advocates for neurodiversity, sustainable fashion, and migrant welfare. GMA Network+1 Her journey from discrimination to global recognition is being hailed as a powerful message of inclusion, strength, and purpose.