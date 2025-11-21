India’s Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow, pilot dead

AMN / NEWS DESK

Indian Air Force Tejas fighter aircraft participating in the flying display at the Dubai Airshow crashed today, resulting in the death of the pilot. The incident occurred on the final day of the event.

According reports the aircraft was the third in the scheduled sequence and was set to begin its performance at 2.15 pm, with an eight-minute display planned to conclude at 2.23 pm. The demonstration ended abruptly when the jet nosedived during the manoeuvre.

Emergency response teams and firefighters were immediately deployed to the site and are currently managing the aftermath. Following the crash, visitors were evacuated from the vicinity, and the outdoor exhibition area was cordoned off as a safety precaution.

All aerial displays were suspended for nearly two hours before operations gradually resumed.