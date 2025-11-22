The Indian Awaaz

Zohran Mamdani meets Trump at Oval Office

Nov 22, 2025

AMN/ NEW DESK

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met US President Donald Trump at the White House. Speaking to the media after the talks yesterday, President Trump expressed confidence that Mamdani will do a good job. He said it was a great meeting, adding that his administration will be helping him to make a strong and very safe New York.

Mr Mamdani thanked the US President for the productive meeting, and said it focused not on places of disagreement, but on the shared purpose of serving New Yorkers. On the immigration crackdown, President Trump said he discussed the issue with the New York City mayor-elect, and the administration will focus on murderers and drug dealers.

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj Committee Pushes Full Digital Overhaul, Faster Refunds Ahead of Haj 2026

Nov 22, 2025
AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD Accuses Election Commission of “Stealing People’s Mandate”, Seeks Explanation

Nov 22, 2025
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Air Remains ‘Very Poor’; Stage III Graded Response Action Plan Imposed

Nov 22, 2025

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj Committee Pushes Full Digital Overhaul, Faster Refunds Ahead of Haj 2026

HINDI SECTION BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD ने कहा—जनता का जनादेश “चुरा” लिया गया, चुनाव आयोग से मांगा जवाब

AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD Accuses Election Commission of “Stealing People’s Mandate”, Seeks Explanation

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Air Remains ‘Very Poor’; Stage III Graded Response Action Plan Imposed

