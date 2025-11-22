Zohran Mamdani meets Trump at Oval Office

AMN/ NEW DESK

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met US President Donald Trump at the White House. Speaking to the media after the talks yesterday, President Trump expressed confidence that Mamdani will do a good job. He said it was a great meeting, adding that his administration will be helping him to make a strong and very safe New York.

Working people have been left behind in New York. In the wealthiest city in the world, one in five can't afford $2.90 for the train or bus. As I told Trump today— it’s time to put those people right back at the heart of our politics. pic.twitter.com/PUVQfuT38s — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 21, 2025

Mr Mamdani thanked the US President for the productive meeting, and said it focused not on places of disagreement, but on the shared purpose of serving New Yorkers. On the immigration crackdown, President Trump said he discussed the issue with the New York City mayor-elect, and the administration will focus on murderers and drug dealers.