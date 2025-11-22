The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

India Reaffirms Commitment to Disaster Risk Reduction at 10th APDIM Session

Nov 22, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Asian and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific.

Speaking at the 10th Session of APDIM on Inclusive Disaster Risk Data Governance held in New Delhi, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai emphasized the country’s commitment to regional disaster resilience and cooperation.

He highlighted that under India’s chairmanship and the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will champion a comprehensive capacity-building agenda covering risk assessment, impact-based forecasting, early warning dissemination, and climate-resilient infrastructure planning. The session concluded with a shared commitment to enhance regional collaboration and implement innovative strategies for disaster risk reduction in the Asia-Pacific region. 

Related Post

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj Committee Pushes Full Digital Overhaul, Faster Refunds Ahead of Haj 2026

Nov 22, 2025
AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD Accuses Election Commission of “Stealing People’s Mandate”, Seeks Explanation

Nov 22, 2025
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Air Remains ‘Very Poor’; Stage III Graded Response Action Plan Imposed

Nov 22, 2025

You missed

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ

Haj Committee Pushes Full Digital Overhaul, Faster Refunds Ahead of Haj 2026

22 November 2025 7:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD ने कहा—जनता का जनादेश “चुरा” लिया गया, चुनाव आयोग से मांगा जवाब

22 November 2025 1:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BIHAR ELECTIONS

RJD Accuses Election Commission of “Stealing People’s Mandate”, Seeks Explanation

22 November 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Delhi-NCR Air Remains ‘Very Poor’; Stage III Graded Response Action Plan Imposed

22 November 2025 12:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments