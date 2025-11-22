India Reaffirms Commitment to Disaster Risk Reduction at 10th APDIM Session

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

India has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Asian and Pacific Centre for Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM) and regional partners to reduce disaster and climate risks across Asia-Pacific.

Speaking at the 10th Session of APDIM on Inclusive Disaster Risk Data Governance held in New Delhi, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai emphasized the country’s commitment to regional disaster resilience and cooperation.

He highlighted that under India’s chairmanship and the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will champion a comprehensive capacity-building agenda covering risk assessment, impact-based forecasting, early warning dissemination, and climate-resilient infrastructure planning. The session concluded with a shared commitment to enhance regional collaboration and implement innovative strategies for disaster risk reduction in the Asia-Pacific region.