Delhi-NCR Air Remains ‘Very Poor’; Stage III Graded Response Action Plan Imposed

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The air quality in Delhi-NCR continues to be in the very poor category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 359 at 7 AM. In view of the poor air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management has imposed Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan in the national capital and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cold wave conditions over West Madhya Pradesh today. The weather agency also predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Weather conditions over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to remain the same till the 25th of this month.

The IMD added that the minimum temperature over Northwest India will gradually fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the week.