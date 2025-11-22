Final Trade Nov 21: Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Rally; Global Weakness Drag Markets Lower

AMN BIZ DESK

India’s benchmark indices retreated on Friday, halting a short two-day recovery, as weak global cues and fading expectations of a December rate cut by the US Federal Reserve weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex fell 400.76 points (0.47%) to close at 85,231.92, after slipping nearly 445 points intraday. The Nifty also ended in the red, mirroring the broader sell-off across Asian and European markets.

The mood turned cautious after stronger-than-expected US non-farm payroll data pushed back hopes of monetary easing by the Fed. At the same time, renewed concerns over a potential bubble in AI-linked stocks triggered a global correction, with markets in South Korea, China, Hong Kong and Japan posting sharp declines.

On the domestic front, heavyweight laggards such as Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics and Eternal pulled the indices down. However, select auto and FMCG counters including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and ITC bucked the trend and closed with gains.

Midcap and smallcap indices were hit harder, each dropping 1.30%, reflecting stronger profit-booking after the recent uptrend. Analysts said the correction was expected after two sessions of strength, especially as global sentiment turned risk-averse.

Breadth remained weak, with 2,898 stocks declining, while 1,278 advanced on the BSE.

Despite Friday’s fall, the weekly picture remained positive: the Sensex rose 669.14 points (0.79%), while the Nifty gained 158.1 points (0.61%) over the week. FIIs and DIIs continued to support the market, with Thursday’s data showing net purchases of ₹283.65 crore and ₹824.46 crore respectively.

Global oil prices softened, with Brent crude down 1.51% to USD 62.42 a barrel, easing some pressure on the macro outlook.

Sector-Wise Performance

Metal: –2.35% (worst performer)

–2.35% (worst performer) Realty: –1.89%

–1.89% Capital Goods: –1.79%

–1.79% Commodities: –1.46%

–1.46% Industrials: –1.43%

–1.43% Midcap Index: –1.30%

–1.30% Smallcap Index: –1.30%