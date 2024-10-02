500 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore seized in Delhi’s biggest drug bust

Four people were arrested in connection with what is said to be the biggest drug bust in Delhi where over 500 kg of cocaine worth more than Rs 2,000 crore was seized during a raid.

AMN / WEB DESK

The Delhi Police claimed to have recovered over 500 kg of cocaine worth more than Rs 2,000 crore following a raid in south Delhi in what is said to be the biggest drug bust ever in the national capital. Four people were arrested in connection with the drug bust.

An international drug syndicate is believed to be behind the massive cocaine consignment and the narcotics were being used in high-profile parties.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police conducted the raid in south Delhi and recovered the huge consignment of drugs. Police said the value of the narcotics was worth over Rs 2,000 crore.