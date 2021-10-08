50 killed as blast targets mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz

Air India returns to its founders -TATA- after a gap of 68 years
WEB DESK

More than 50 people were killed and many injured as a deadly bomb blast targeted a mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city Friday.

Local Afghan officials confirmed the blast to news agancies.

According to Reuters, video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shi’ite community.

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The blast followed several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by the militant group, Daesh.

“This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shi’ite compatriots … as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

