5 states account for over 77.7% of the new COVID-19 cases: Govt

As India witnessed the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases this year, the Union Health Ministry today said that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7 percent of the new infections in last 24 hours.

Union Health Ministry said, Maharashtra reported highest daily new cases at 27 thousand 126, followed by Punjab with two thousand 578 while Kerala reported two thousand 78 new cases.

The Ministry said, during the last 24 hours 197 deaths were also reported in the country. Six States accounted for over 86 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties of 92. Punjab had 38 deaths while Kerala reported 15 casualties. Seventeen States and UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported over 800 coronavirus cases for the first time this year on Saturday, while two more people succumbed to the pathogen.

The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 3,409 from 3,165 a day ago. The positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months, according to a bulletin.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, according to the ministry.

India’s total active caseload was recorded over 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) comprising 2.66 per cent of the total infections.

A net rise of 20,693 cases recorded from the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

According to experts, the biggest reason for the surge in cases is that people feel the pandemic is over and they are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

“There are multiple reasons for the surge, but the main reason is that there is change in people’s attitude and they feel coronavirus is over. People should still restrict non-essential travel for some more time,” AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.

India’s total Active Caseload stands at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) today. A net incline of 20,693 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,30,288 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.96%. 22,956 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six States account for 86.8% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths.

