5 lakh 17 thousand electric vehicles registered in last three years: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government has said that over five lakh 17 thousand electric vehicles have been registered in the country over the last three years. The Heavy Industries Ministry formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India, (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today. He said, at present, Phase-2 of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of five years with effect from 1st April, 2019. This phase focusses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims at supporting, through subsidies, more than seven thousand e-Buses, five lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55 thousand e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and ten lakh e-2 Wheelers.