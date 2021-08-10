OBC List: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021
Lockdown crackdown: Sydney police to step up enforcement after COVID record
OBC List: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021
Guinea confirms West Africa’s first case of Marburg disease
Delhi Police arrest BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 others over inflammatory sloganeering
US Prez Biden commends Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga on successful hosting of Olympic Games

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2021 04:34:26      انڈین آواز

5 lakh 17 thousand electric vehicles registered in last three years: Govt

Published On:

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government has said that over five lakh 17 thousand electric vehicles have been registered in the country over the last three years. The Heavy Industries Ministry formulated the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India, (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the country.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today. He said, at present, Phase-2 of FAME India Scheme is being implemented for a period of five years with effect from 1st April, 2019. This phase focusses on supporting electrification of public and shared transportation and aims at supporting, through subsidies, more than seven thousand e-Buses, five lakh e-3 Wheelers, 55 thousand e-4 Wheeler Passenger Cars and ten lakh e-2 Wheelers.

SPORTS

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

