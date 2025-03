AMN/ WEB DESK

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Ladakh’s Kargil early today, according to the National Center for Seismology, with tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

The earthquake occurred at 2.50 am at a depth of 15km. There have been no reports of any damage or casualties.

Ladakh lies in the Seismic Zone-IV of the country, which means they are at a very high risk in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes.