Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Seventeen Naxalites surrender in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh

Mar 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Seventeen Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. According to Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the cadres, including a couple, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Bijapur yesterday.

Mr. Yadav said, the surrendered Naxalites cited disappointment with the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology, exploitation of innocent tribals by senior cadres and increasing influence of security forces.

They were also impressed with the ‘Niya Nellanar’ (your good village) scheme under which security forces and administration have been striving to provide basic amenities and carry out development works in interior areas.

All the surrendered Naxalites were active in different capacities in the Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation. Six of the surrendered cadres carried a bounty of 1 lakh rupees each.

District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force, CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA played a crucial role in the surrender of these Naxalites.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Kargil

Mar 15, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Centre plans to turn North-east into next saffron hub

Mar 15, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K Speaker forms Business Advisory Committee to determine time allocation in house

Mar 13, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

UP ordnance factory worker held for sending sensitive info to Pakistan           

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Seventeen Naxalites surrender in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Kargil

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Armed robbers loot Peoples bus service staff in Pakistan

15 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!