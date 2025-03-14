Seventeen Naxalites surrender in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh

AMN/ WEB DESK

Seventeen Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. According to Bijapur Senior Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the cadres, including a couple, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials in Bijapur yesterday.

Mr. Yadav said, the surrendered Naxalites cited disappointment with the hollow and inhuman Maoist ideology, exploitation of innocent tribals by senior cadres and increasing influence of security forces.

They were also impressed with the ‘Niya Nellanar’ (your good village) scheme under which security forces and administration have been striving to provide basic amenities and carry out development works in interior areas.

All the surrendered Naxalites were active in different capacities in the Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation. Six of the surrendered cadres carried a bounty of 1 lakh rupees each.

District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force, CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA played a crucial role in the surrender of these Naxalites.