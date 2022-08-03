FreeCurrencyRates.com

44th Chess Olympiad: Indian teams score wins against their challengers

AMN

In the 44th Chess Olympiad, Indian teams scored wins against their challengers. In the fifth round in the Open section, India ‘s Gukesh and B. Adhiban played up to their strengths.

Gukesh, the 16 year old faced Spanish player Alexei, Gukesh beat the World No .2 player and rose to become World No 27 in the live rankings and India’s No 3.

Adhiban beat Spaniard Eduardo Bonelli Iturrizaga while Nihal Sarin drew against David Anton Guijaro.

India’s No.I grandmaster Praggnanandha lost to Spain’s Grandmaster Jaime Latasa  Santos after a tough fight.

India’s Narayanan drew the game against Romania. India B  played against Spain .Indian C team scored a victory against Chile in the fifth round.

In the Women’s section, Vaishali drew the game against her opponent. The B team faced defeat against Georgia and for team C  it was a draw against Brazil.

Tania Sachdev beat France’s Andrea Navrotescu which helped the Indian team beat France.

