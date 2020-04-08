2,84,802 people recovered from coronavirus
UK: PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as symptoms worsen
China reports no new virus deaths for first time
COVID-19: Japan to impose emergency for several regions
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to more than 74,800
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of deaths
08 Apr 2020
411 patients recovered in country so far

485 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported during last 24 hrs

AMN

The total number of COVID -19 cases in the country rose to 5,274 today registering an increase of 485 cases in the last 24 hours. So far, 411 people have recovered and discharged from hospitals while 149 have lost their lives in the country due to COVID-19. Briefing reporters in New Delhi today, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal said, as the number of COVID-19 cases are rising in the country, the government’s response and preparedness are intensifying accordingly. He said, dedicated healthcare centres and hospitals are being set up for critical cases. Mr. Aggrawal said, the Centre has told states to continue its focus on building hospitals and on surveillance and contact tracing. Stating COVID-19 is an infectious disease, he sought the support of the public in following the social distancing measures and lockdown. Mr. Aggarwal also said, the country has sufficient stock of hydroxychloroquine.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava said, the cash benefits of one thousand to six thousand rupees have been announced by the Centre for registered construction workers. Under this, three thousand crore rupees have been given to two crore registered construction workers till now. She said, state governments have increased the enforcement of lockdown in hotspots through more intense police monitoring and spreading awareness with the help of community leaders.

Head Scientist in Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Raman Gangakhedkar said, over one lakh 21 thousand tests for COVID-19 have been done so far.

