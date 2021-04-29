40 countries have come forward to provide assistance to India: MEA

WEB DESK

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that 40 countries have come forward to provide assistance to India to fulfil the requirements of several medical equipments and medicines in the country. Briefing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla said, consignments carrying medical equipments and medicines have started to arrive in India from various countries. He said, the U.S. has pledged to help the country in its fight against the pandemic. Mr. Shringla informed that three flights are scheduled to arrive from the United States within a week. He said, two flights will reach tomorrow carrying the oxygen generating equipments and oxygen cylinders.

He said, a cargo flight arriving tonight from UAE with ventilators and Favipiravir medicines. The Foreign Secretary said, supply of liquid oxygen is one of the topmost priorities of the government. He said more than 500 oxygen generating plants and four thousands oxygen concentrators are going to arrive in the country within a few days. Mr. Shringla also informed that several global drug manufacturing companies have assured to provide medicines like Remdesivir, tocilizumab and favipiravir.