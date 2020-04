AMN

Four people were arrested today in Madhya Pradesh on the charge of assaulting a team of doctors in Indore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already urged people to respect doctors and healthcare workers as they battle to save the country from one of the most infectious viral attacks in recent years.

The number of novel Corona-infected patients has increased to 98 in the state. Indore has the highest number of 75 cases. Four patients have died in Indore.