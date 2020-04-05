4 live IED bombs seized from Bihar-Jharkhand borders

AMN

State Police forces of Jharkhand, Bihar and CRPF in a joint search operation have seized four live IED bombs and heavy amount of ammunition from Bihar-Jharkhand borders today failing the plans of attack by naxal forces.

4 IEDs of 20 kilograms each and ammunition have been located from the Garudabad area under Chakai police station in Bihar and Bhatuakurha river area under Bhelwaghati police station of Giridih district in Jharkhand.

The bombs had been placed to target the police patrolling parties. In the joint operation by the security forces the ammunition has been destroyed.