4 killed, and 53 injured in Russian missiles attack at central Ukrainian city

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Ukraine, at least four persons have been killed and 53 others injured in Russian missiles attack at the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih today.

Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said, a four-story school building was struck and a nearby residential tower were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukraine in response to drone strikes on the country’s territory.



The Russian defense minister also said, additional measures had been taken to protect domestic targets.