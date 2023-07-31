Indian Navy Chief Meets with Oman’s Royal Navy Commander

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a significant effort to strengthen the existing defense cooperation between India and Oman, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff , arrived in the Sultanate of Oman for a three-day visit. The Indian Navy Chief was received by Rear Admiral Saif Nassir Al Rahbi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), at his office in Al Murtafaa Garrison.

The meeting witnessed both naval leaders engaging in constructive discussions on a range of naval matters of mutual interest. The fruitful exchange of viewpoints underscored the shared commitment of both nations to enhancing maritime security in the Gulf region and collaborating closely on defense-related issues.

India and Oman have been steadfastly fortifying their defense ties in recent years through joint military exercises, training exchanges, and defense equipment sales. These bilateral efforts reflect their unwavering dedication to maintaining regional stability and safeguarding the interests of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Arab League. The joint maritime exercise, Naseem Al Bahr, conducted by the Indian Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman in the Gulf of Oman in 2022, showcased the seamless cooperation between the two countries’ navies in bolstering maritime security.

The Navy chief’s visit holds significant importance as it provides a crucial opportunity to strengthen existing defense relations and engage in high-level discussions with the esteemed military leadership of Oman. The meeting coincided with the arrival of the Indian Navy’s indigenously built destroyer, INS Visakhapatnam, in Oman’s Muscat on Sunday, July 30th.

As both nations strive to consolidate their bilateral defense ties, the Sultanate of Oman and India reaffirm their dedication to promoting peace, stability, and security in the Gulf region and beyond.