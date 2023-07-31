Sri Lankan Minister Jeevan Thondaman asserts everyone recognizes India as true friend during times of economic crisis

The Sri Lankan Minister Jeevan Thondaman who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his one-week visit to India today concluded his trip and returned to Sri Lanka. He addressed the media at Chennai International Airport before leaving for Sri Lanka.



Sri Lankan Minister for Estate Housing and Social Infrastructure Jeevan Thondaman said that he would take up the issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen with the Prime Minister.



He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India for providing a sanction of Rs. 750 million for the development of the Indian Origin Tamils in Sri Lanka.



During his meeting with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, he appealed to the Government of Tamil Nadu to extend assistance for the development of Indian origin Tamils in Sri Lanka. The Indian Origin Tamils have been settled in Sri Lanka for 200 years.



He addressed the issue of Indian and Tamil Nadu fishermen being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, mentioning that some motorboats were seized while they were fishing in Sri Lankan waters. He acknowledged that this problem has been occurring frequently on both sides. The matter will be discussed with Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, and he will update the Prime Minister during a cabinet meeting to be held in Sri Lanka today. He emphasized the need to find a permanent solution to resolve the fishermen’s problem.



Additionally, he mentioned that they are devising plans to enhance the economic conditions in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka to deter the flow of refugees from Sri Lanka to India. He emphasized that the relationship between India and Sri Lanka is much closer compared to that with other countries. He asserted that everyone recognizes India as a true friend during times of economic crisis in Sri Lanka.



He also brought up the ongoing discussions about using the Indian rupee as a public currency in Sri Lanka, similar to how dollars and euros are used. As part of the first phase, an agreement has been signed to implement India’s digital payment system, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), in Sri Lanka.