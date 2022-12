AMN/ WEB DESK

Four persons were killed and 15 others injured after a Tata ace vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and overturned in Jampani Village of Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.



The injured were taken to a hospital in Tenali for treatment. The victims were returning home after visiting Sabarimala in Kerala. A total of 23 people were travelling at the time of the accident, as per police source.