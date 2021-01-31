34835 health workers vaccinated for Covid-19 during in last 24 hours in Bihar

AMN

34 thousand 835 health workers were vaccinated for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours in Bihar. With this, one lakh 45 thousand 239 people have been vaccinated in the state so far. No side effect has been reported from any part of the state.

Meanwhile, two lakh 57 thousand 856 patients have so far recovered from the Covid-19 infection in Bihar. The number of active cases of COVID-19 is continuously declining. Currently, one thousand 247 patients are receiving treatment at various hospitals.

In all, 187 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, while 123 new COVID-19 cases have been reported. COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.95 per cent in Bihar. Over two crore nine lakh corona tests have been conducted in the state so far.