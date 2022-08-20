31st Manipuri Language Day observed at Imphal

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 31st Manipuri Language Day was observed at Imphal on Saturday and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and others paid respect to those who were involved in the movement for inclusion of the Manipuri Language in the 8th Schedule of India.

Speaking at the observation, the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that many books have been distorting history of the land and a State level committee will be set up under the Education Department to check and regulate books published in the State specially related to history. He also proposed schemes to develop local language dictionaries and help in developing and protecting the languages and dialects.

It may be mentioned that the Manipuri language was included in the 8th Schedule on 20th August, 1992. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has categorized the Manipuri language