314 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Manipur

AMN

In Manipur, the rate of positivity of COVID-19 has been increasing day by day. During the past 24 hours, 314 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed in the State. This figure is the highest case reported in a day since the second wave of Coronavirus was reported in the State.

Altogether 6,12,489 samples have been tested for the COVID-19 in the State till date and the total number of positive test results is 31,315. During the last twenty four hours, five persons were expired due COVID-19 and other co-morbidity thus increasing the total fatality due to the pandemic in the State to 400.



Meanwhile, in view of the sudden upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the State in the past couple of days, the State Chief Minister N. Biren Singh held a meeting today with medical experts, bureaucrats and police and sought expert opinion to effectively tackle the second wave of COVID-19.



Shri Biren sought technical opinion on key points like manpower and material management, vaccination, nature of lockdown and containment zones, effective enforcement of SoPs, etc. He also expressed the need to utilise the manpower of the Education Department in assisting the officials of the Health Department in suitable tasks like making enquiry of home isolation patients.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured the officials concerned that there would be no dearth of funds. He then instructed them to acquire required equipment and engage manpower at the earliest. The Chief Minister also asked them to increase COVID beds in hospitals and re-activate COVID Care Centres as soon as possible.

