3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

AMN / CHANDIGARH

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav today constituted a three-member all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo, to ensure the effective and speedy investigation into the Chandigarh University case.

The SIT comprises SP Counter Intelligence Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the in-charge, while, the two other members are DSP Kharar-1 Rupinder Kaur and DSP AGTF Deepika Singh.

The SIT will function under the supervision of DIG Rupnagar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, and can co-opt any other member, based on functional requirements.

The development came a day after Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Yadav said the investigations are going on at full pace and the police on Sunday night made three arrests–that of the student and two others from Himachal Pradesh after seizing certain electronic devices from their possession. He also expressed gratitude to the Himachal Pradesh DGP and police for extending all cooperation to Punjab Police.

“The SIT will go to the bottom of the matter and whoever is found involved will not be spared,” he said.

While appealing to students, parents and the community at large to maintain calm and peace, the DGP assured them to protect the privacy and dignity of all the individuals concerned. He also urged the people to rely only on authentic channels for information and not get swayed by the rumours being spread on social media platforms.