FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Sep 2022 03:40:40      انڈین آواز

3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / CHANDIGARH

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav today constituted a three-member all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the overall supervision of ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo, to ensure the effective and speedy investigation into the Chandigarh University case.

The SIT comprises SP Counter Intelligence Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the in-charge, while, the two other members are DSP Kharar-1 Rupinder Kaur and DSP AGTF Deepika Singh.

The SIT will function under the supervision of DIG Rupnagar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, and can co-opt any other member, based on functional requirements.

The development came a day after Mann ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

Terming the incident unfortunate, Yadav said the investigations are going on at full pace and the police on Sunday night made three arrests–that of the student and two others from Himachal Pradesh after seizing certain electronic devices from their possession. He also expressed gratitude to the Himachal Pradesh DGP and police for extending all cooperation to Punjab Police.

“The SIT will go to the bottom of the matter and whoever is found involved will not be spared,” he said.

While appealing to students, parents and the community at large to maintain calm and peace, the DGP assured them to protect the privacy and dignity of all the individuals concerned. He also urged the people to rely only on authentic channels for information and not get swayed by the rumours being spread on social media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

1,000 Khelo India sports centers to be set up in India by 2023: Sports Minister

Staff Reporter Senior BJP leader and Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur has said that spo ...

Refurbished Surat’s PDDU stadium all set for National Games table tennis action

Harpal Singh Bedi Surat, 18 September ; The refurbished and decked up Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay (PDDU) Ind ...

Football: Bengaluru pip Mumbai 2-1 to win their first Durand Cup

 Harpal Singh Bedi  Siva Sakthi (10th)  and Brazilian Alan Costa  (61st) scored for the win ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart