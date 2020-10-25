3 crore dwellings constructed under PMAY so far: Javadekar

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar has said that three crore dwellings have so far been constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the country and 1.5 crore more are in the pipeline. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating a draw of lot for homes built under PAY in 5 projects by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) today.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the government has done exemplary performance by providing for 12 crore toilets, electricity to 2.5 crore households, 4 crore water connections, and various schemes like Ujjwala Gas, Jandhan, Ayushman, and education for all.

Local MP Girish Bapat said the projects undertaken by PMC have helped in fulfilling the dream of own dwellings to the needy. Pune Municipal Corporation has so far completed construction of 2,918 dwellings under 5 different PAY projects, which have been duly approved by the centre.

Dy. Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and Mayor of Pune Muralidhar Mohol were present on the occasion.