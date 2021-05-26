28,798 new cases of Covid recorded in Kerala

AMN

Lockdown measures are becoming fruitful in Kerala, as the State continues to report decrease in the test positivity rate. Chief Minister allows a few exceptions in restrictions.

28,798 new cases of Covid has been recorded in Kerala today while testing 1,44,372 samples in the last 24 hours. Test positivity rate of the State declined to 19.95% . The active case load dropped to 2,48,526 with the recovery of 35,525 persons today. 151 deaths have also confirmed today, taking the cumulative death toll to 7,882.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that even though Covid infection rate is weakening in the State, people must continue with their cautiousness. Society has reacted to the lockdown restrictions very creatively and this decline in figures are the result of their co-operation. He also added that the strict actions will be taken against medicine shops which sell Covid equipment at higher rates. Government had asked NRI organizations about the availability of medicines for black fungus disease.

CM also said that the Government has decided to give exceptions to the lockdown restrictions. State Secretariat is allowed to work with 50% staff after May 31. Coir mills can operate with adhering to the Covid protocols and Fertilizer units can be opened once in a week. State University exams are allowed to conduct after June 15.