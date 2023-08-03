इंडियन आवाज़     03 Aug 2023 01:36:06      انڈین آواز
28% GST on online gaming to be implemented from October 1: FM Sitharaman

Despite dissent from a few states, including Goa, Sikkim, and Delhi, the Council proceeded with the decision without a vote, as the majority of states were in agreement

Staff Reporter

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday said that 28 percent GST on casinos and online gaming will be levied on face value. Addressing media after the 51st GST Council Meeting in New Delhi, Ms Sitharaman said the 28 percent GST on online gaming and casinos will be implemented from the 1st of October. She added that the Council has agreed to come back after six months of implementation to review the way in which this is getting implemented.

The GST Council in its last meeting had recommended that the actionable claims supplied in Casinos, Horse racing, and Online gaming may be taxed at 28 percent on full face value, irrespective of whether the activities are a game of skill or chance. The Council had also recommended that the law may be amended to provide clarity in the matter. It recommended certain amendments in the CGST Act 2017 and IGST Act 2017 to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing, and online gaming.
 
The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary besides, Finance Ministers of States and UTs and senior officers of the Ministry of Finance.

