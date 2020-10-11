264 nominations rejected during scrutiny for 1st phase of elections in Bihar

AMN / PATNA

As many as 264 nominations have been rejected during the scrutiny held for the first phase in 71 Assembly constituencies in Bihar,. Total 1,354 nomination papers were submitted by candidates of different political parties and independents. The maximum number of nominations rejected in Atri constituency in Gaya district. The Returning Officer (RO) declared 17 nominations invalid out of 28.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is the 12th of this month. Polling will be held on 28th October.

Meanwhile, after a green signal by the Ministry of Home Affairs for open political meetings all the political parties have started their preparations. List of star campaigners are being finalized by parties.

TODAY, BJP President J.P. Nadda will address a political rally in Gandhi Maidan in Gaya. The rally will be simultaneously webcasted on virtual platforms of BJP.