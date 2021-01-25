



WEB DESK

India celebrates National Voters’ Day (NVD) on January 25 every year. It is celebrated across the country to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters.

The Day is celebrated since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of Election Commission of India. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the Chief Guest at the national function being organized in New Delhi.

The theme for this year’s NVD is Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed. It also focuses on the commission’s commitment towards conducting elections safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Voters’ Day is utilized to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card in the functions.

During the event, the President will confer the National Awards for the year 2020-21 and launch ECI’s Web Radio:‘Hello Voters’. The National Awards for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres.

Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters. e-EPIC, a digital version of the Elector Photo Identity Card can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and websites.