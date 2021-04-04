22 security personnel killed in Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh

WEB DESK

At least 22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, according to SP Bijapur, Kamalochan Kashyap.

According to reports around 12 pm on Saturday the security forces numbering over 400 came under attack from the PLGA platoon of the Maoists in Tarrem area near Sukma-Bijapur border.

The exchange of fire lasted over three hours. One security personnel still missing.

What home minister Amit Shah said in Assam: I do not want to comment on the number of casualties as the search operation is still on. Both sides have suffered but I want to assure that the lives of jawans will not go waste our fight against the Naxals will continue with force and grit.