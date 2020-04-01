FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2020 09:08:10      انڈین آواز
21,000 relief camps set up facilities to feed over 23 lakh migrants, poor

AMN / NEW DELHI

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Punya Salila Shrivastav said, over 21 thousand relief camps set up in various States and Union Territories. The camps will provide shelter to over 6 lakh people during the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Briefing media in New Delhi, she said, facilities have been set up to feed over 23 lakh people and these are available to the poor, stranded migrant workers, quarantined workers and other needy persons.

She also said that the Government is using cluster containment strategies and doing rigorous contact tracing in COVID 19 hotspots to check the virus from further spreading.

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Initiative taken to deliver essential goods at doorsteps: Tripura CM

AMN Tripura chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that initiative has been taken to deliver essential goods ...

Rs 1 Cr to families of healthcare personnel if they die handling Corona cases: CM Kejriwal

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced one crore rupees for the families of healthcare pe ...

