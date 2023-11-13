2022 Global TB Diagnoses Reach Record High: WHO Report

The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2023 provides a comprehensive and up-to-date assessment of the TB epidemic and of progress in prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease, at global, regional and country levels. This is done in the context of global TB commitments, strategies and targets.

HEALTH DESK

The 2023 global tuberculosis (TB) report from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed a significant milestone in the fight against TB. In 2022, 7.5 million people across the world were diagnosed with TB, marking the highest number since records began in 1995. This upsurge can be attributed to the remarkable recovery in access to and provision of healthcare services in various countries, following the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the report emphasized the need for intensified efforts to meet ambitious new targets. Notably, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, collectively responsible for over 60% of the global reductions in the number of newly diagnosed TB cases in 2020 and 2021, all rebounded to levels surpassing those of 2019 in 2022.

On a global scale, an estimated 10.6 million individuals contracted TB in 2022, slightly up from 10.3 million in 2021. The total number of TB-related deaths was 1.3 million in 2022, a slight decrease from 1.4 million in 2021. However, the period from 2020 to 2022 saw nearly half a million additional TB-related deaths due to Covid-19 disruptions. It remains concerning that TB continues to be the primary cause of death among individuals with HIV.

Multidrug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) remains a pressing public health crisis. In 2022, approximately 4,10,000 people developed multidrug-resistant or rifampicin-resistant TB (MDR/RR-TB), yet only two out of five individuals were able to access treatment.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has set new targets to address the financial burdens faced by 50% of TB patients and their families. These include providing 90% of individuals with TB prevention and care services, implementing rapid diagnostic tests, providing comprehensive health and social support, ensuring a safe TB vaccine, and closing funding gaps by 2027. However, progress in these areas remains limited.