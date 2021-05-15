2 persons killed and 2 others injured in grenade blast near Digboi at Tinsukia district in Assam

AMN

In Assam, two persons were killed and two others injured in a grenade blast near Digboi at Tinsukia district today. Motorcycle borne miscreants lobbed a grenade in a shop at Tingrai market area. Security personnel reached the spot and injured persons were shifted to hospitals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the incident and instructed the Director General of Police to take action against the culprits.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Minister on the blast and Mr. Sarma apprised him of the situation.