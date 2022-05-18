1st vessel carrying relief materials for Sri Lanka left from Chennai Port

AMN/ WEB DESK

The first vessel carrying relief materials as announced by the Tamil Nadu Government for Sri Lanka left from Chennai Port today. It was flagged off by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The relief materials that have been dispatched today include nine-thousand metric tonnes of rice, two hundred tonnes of milk powder and twenty-four tonnes of essential medicines. They are being sent to help the public in the neighbouring nation that is reeling under economic stress.

The relief materials that are on their way to Colombo form the first part of the over 40-thousand metric tons of rice, five hundred metric tons of milk powder and lifesaving medicines, that are being mobilized by the Tamil nadu government. The state administration has been receiving contributions from the willing public for the noble cause.

The action follows a private member resolution brought by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on the 29th last month, outlining the government’s proposal to dispatch the relief materials to the public in need in the neighbourhood. The Ministry of External Affairs communicated on the 13th of this month its readiness to facilitate the handing over of the relief materials. The close coordination between the state and the Centre has resulted in the dispatch of the first batch today.