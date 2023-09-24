19TH Asian Games, 2023 begins in Hangzhou, China in a colorful ceremony

AMN

The 19th edition of the 2023 Asian Games began in Hangzhou city of China today. The two-week extravaganza was declared open in a colorful ceremony by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Over 12,000 competitors from 45 nations and territories are taking part in 61 disciplines.

The impressive inauguration unfolded at the renowned Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium, often referred to as the Big Lotus. Throughout the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023, a fusion of China’s rich cultural heritage and its contemporary dynamism was on full display. The performance seamlessly integrated artificial intelligence and eco-friendly technologies. The venue boasts an astonishing seating capacity of up to 80,000 spectators.

The opening ceremony of the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 was a unique and spectacular event that blended elements of artificial intelligence, environmentally friendly technology, and Chinese cultural history. The ceremony was centered around the theme of “Tides Surging in Asia,” which symbolized the intermingling of China, Asia, and the world in the new era, as well as the unity, love, and friendship of the Asian people. The water element, represented by the surging tide of the Qiantang River, was a recurring motif throughout the ceremony. This theme was most prominently displayed in the stunning visuals that captured the country’s cultural heritage and romantic imagery through the blending of its thousands of years old civilization and modern technology.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the futuristic light show, which showcased China’s technological prowess. The lighting of the cauldron was also a technological marvel, with digital technology being used to create virtual torchbearers that jointly lighted the cauldron with their physical counterparts.

Indian Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh and boxer Lovlina Borgohain were India’s flag bearers for the event. The Indian contingent includes 921 people, including 655 athletes, 260 coaches, and support staff. India is one of the handful of countries that has competed in all the editions of the Asian Games since the games began in 1951.

In the early stages of Asian Games Table Tennis today, both men’s and women’s teams advanced to the pre-quarterfinals. The men’s team registered a thumping victory over Tajikistan while the Women’s team defeated Nepal. Indian Men Table Tennis team will face Kazakhstan tomorrow at 9.30 hrs IST in the Round of 16.

In T20 Cricket, Indian women have already qualified for the semifinals. Tomorrow Indian Women will take on Bangladesh in the 1st Semifinal while in 2nd Semifinal, Pakistan Women will lock horns with Sri Lanka women.

The Indian men’s T20 Cricket is set to take place between September 28 and October 8.

Indian sailors had an impressive performance at the Asian Games today in the qualifying rounds. In the women’s skiff event, the pair of Harshita Tomar and Sheetal Verma finished the day at third position. They earned a total of 21 race points in seven races. While in the men’s skiff event, the pair of KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finished in fourth spot among eight pairs at the end of the day, with 31 race points in eight races. Vishu Saravanan finished the day at the second spot with 26 race points in seven races.

In the girls’ dinghy competition, India’s Neha Thakur finished the day in third spot with 18 race points in six races. Finally, in the mixed multihull competition, the pair of Siddheshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan earned the third spot with 28 race points in eight races.

The sailing events will conclude on September 27 with knockout races.