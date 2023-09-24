Government is developing sports talent in the country: Anurag Thakur

AMN

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Government took a keen interest in developing sport talent in the country. Addressing a sports event at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore this evening, he said the Government has taken several initiatives to revive traditional sports, including kalaripayattu and Kabbadi, and take them to the international level. He said efforts will be made to include these sports in the Olympic Games in future. Mr Thakur said Target Olympian scheme has been implemented by the Government to identify and train rural talent in the country.