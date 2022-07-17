FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2022 06:05:33      انڈین آواز

16th round of military-level talks between India and China to be held today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The 16th round of military talks between India and China will be held today. Army commanders of the two countries will meet on the Indian Side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Chushul-Moldo Meeting Point this morning. AIR correspondent reports that today’s talks will mainly focus on disengagement along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

”After two years of face off between India and China in Eastern Ladakh, Commander level officers of both armies meeting for the 16th time on Sunday at 9.30 hours.

This round of talks is followed by external affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meetings with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bali.

India has been pressing for quick disengagement of troops from all the remaining friction points besides seeking resolution of issues in Depsang and Demchok for restoration of peace and tranquillity along the border in eastern Ladakh.

India may also rise concerns about the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) flying fighter jets provocatively close to Indian positions at one of the friction points at the Line of Actual Control, LAC.

There was no breakthrough in the 15th round of talks held in March between the two sides.

In the meantime, ahead of the 16th round of talks, Chinese President Xi Jinping, made a four day visit this week, to the Xinjiang region and interacted with the troops and officers.

On the other hand, Tibetan Spiritual leader His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama suggested that India and China resolve the problems through talks in a peaceful manner.

Leh-based Fire and Fury General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta will lead the Indian Army delegation while South Xinjiang Military District Chief Major General Yang Lin will lead the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the talks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar strikes gold at ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon

Junior world champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won gold medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) e ...

Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 outing with McLaren

By Harpal Singh Bedi Ace racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with form ...

India announces 322- member strong squad for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 322 -member strong Indian contingent (215 athletes and 107 officials and s ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart